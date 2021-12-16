Greg Scott, Livermore
Notwithstanding right-wingers' quips about French trade unionists dropping a $10 billion telescope during final preparations, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is to be launched on December 22 from the European Space Station in French Guiana. This extremely complicated instrument will bring the greatest human perceptions in human history if its deployment is successful, as we should all pray for.
The JWST has a 21 1/2 foot-across mirror consisting of 18 hexagonal sections of gold-plated beryllium, with one of the telescope's capabilities being to peer better into the "redshift" - an increasing wavelength from an expanding universe - by using mid-infrared wavelength spectra to observe primordial galaxies born a few hundred million years after the birth of the universe in the purported Big Bang. Functionally, the mirror of the JWST has to be kept colder than -370 degrees Celsius through an elaborate sunscreen protection.
All of the JWST abilities are far greater than that of the Hubble Space Telescope, which, with its 7-foot 10-inch mirror, was de-signed after the KeyHole-11 spy satellite technology. Unlike the Hubble, the JWST is to orbit the Sun, not the Earth, positioned at the L2 Lagrange point. A Lagrange point is where the gravitational and centrifugal forces of two celestial bodies are balanced. L2 is a Lagrange point of the Earth-Moon system, as the JWST is to be just under four times the distance of the Moon from the Earth and following the Earth's orbit.
Half a world away from French Guiana, on a plain in Tasmania, Australia, an "Earth's Black Box" is being planned. This implementation is to be housed within a three-inch thick steel plate for the purpose of gathering parameters of the Earth and storing them for fifty years. Instructions are to be etched on the exterior of the steel plate on how to access Earth's Black Box.
These parameters are not trending well. Climate disruption is increasingly wreaking havoc, biodiversity is in steep demise, fresh water sources are in decline, soils are being severely degraded and reduced by humans, and the interconnectedness of all these bodes poorly for global agriculture.
It is odd to think that we can build a device that observes back billions of years into the history of the universe and that children born today may never reach usual retirement age.
We adults could change this instead of mouthing a disingenuous, "We're sorry."