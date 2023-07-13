OBIT - Lorene Brown Jellinghausen.jpeg

Lorene Brown Jellinghausen, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2023, at the age of 95. Lorene was born on March 19, 1928, in Lovell, Wyoming to Effie Vilate Averett Brown and Ruel Elgen Brown.

Lorene received her college education at Brigham Young University, majoring in Business Education. She taught school in Cowley, Wyoming and Richfield, Utah before moving to Concord, California where her two sisters resided to teach in West Pittsburg.