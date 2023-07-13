Lorene Brown Jellinghausen, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2023, at the age of 95. Lorene was born on March 19, 1928, in Lovell, Wyoming to Effie Vilate Averett Brown and Ruel Elgen Brown.
Lorene received her college education at Brigham Young University, majoring in Business Education. She taught school in Cowley, Wyoming and Richfield, Utah before moving to Concord, California where her two sisters resided to teach in West Pittsburg.
She met and married her husband, Karl in 1959, settling in Livermore, California, where she and Karl raised their family together.
Lorene was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as an organist and pianist in the church for over 70 years. She was very musically talented and felt that music was her calling in life. Lorene loved serving with her husband, Karl as a Temple worker in the Oakland Temple. Performing that service together brought them both a great deal of joy.
Lorene was a gifted seamstress and cook. Not only did she delight her family with her delicious meals and desserts but won many blue ribbons and Best of Show at the Alameda County Fair for her delectable faire. Lorene loved to sew clothing for her girls as they grew. She also enjoyed making all types of quilts and enjoyed taking classes to learn many of the new quilting techniques through the years. Many of her other interests were cross-stitching, painting and making ceramic dolls. Lorene was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Lorene is survived by her daughters, Peggy Jellinghausen, Lori Cummings (Jay), and Staci Johnson (Daron), 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings Ethel Stan and Edward Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Karl Jellinghausen and their baby daughter Kari, as well as her parents, siblings, Norman Brown, Ruel Brown and Elva Shaw.
Lorene was excited to be reunited with her husband and daughter, whom she missed dearly, along with the rest of her family and friends. We know it is a joyous reunion.
Services for Lorene will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 950 Mocho Street, Livermore, California.
Services will also be broadcast via zoom:
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Jellinghausen family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.