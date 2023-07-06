Arne Olson, Pleasanton City Council 2015-2018

Julie Testa replaced me in 2019 on the Pleasanton City Council when I decided not to run for a second term. She won a citywide election. I have not agreed with her sometimes condescending approach toward other city council members, city staff and occasionally, members of our community. However, I agree with her Guest Opinion expressed in the June 23, 2023 edition of the Pleasanton Weekly. And to her credit, she has been warning about our loss of local control since she began running for elected office.