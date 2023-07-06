Arne Olson, Pleasanton City Council 2015-2018
Julie Testa replaced me in 2019 on the Pleasanton City Council when I decided not to run for a second term. She won a citywide election. I have not agreed with her sometimes condescending approach toward other city council members, city staff and occasionally, members of our community. However, I agree with her Guest Opinion expressed in the June 23, 2023 edition of the Pleasanton Weekly. And to her credit, she has been warning about our loss of local control since she began running for elected office.
When I was on the City Council, I first heard the words “one-size-fits-all”, referring to Sacramento’s approach to our land use decisions. They were expressed by our mayor at the time, Jerry Thorne. He had recently been in Sacramento and was not comfortable with the direction of pending legislation. Mayor Thorne would be appalled with today’s loss of local control.
Ms. Testa also points out that affordable housing requires subsidies to build. I agree. The requirement from the State, the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, is really an unfunded State mandate.
Our Mayor and Vice Mayor voted not to support, at this time, the ballot initiative being advanced by Our Neighborhood Voices. I agree with their vote, in the minority, as it’s too early; the State Attorney General has not reviewed it. If this measure makes it to the ballot in some reasonable form, I think it has a good chance of passing. Sacramento needs to learn they have gone too far.