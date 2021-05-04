Dawn P. Argula, Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce
I am responding to the comments published in the April 1 issue of The Independent, regarding the LVCC Chairman’s Circle member sponsors – Intersect Power, Chevron and PG&E – businesses that play a key role in our past, present and future economy.
They power our homes, equipment, and vehicles, helping to keep the economy moving. These businesses represent infrastructure, an LVCC policy priority - sufficient, sound, enhanced or expanded infrastructure is the backbone to a strong economy and community. Other policy priorities include – membership, economic development, housing, and Livermore Downtown re-vitalization. LVCC Chairman’s Circle members find value in supporting LVCC in this effort.
During the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, LVCC was able to sustain its operations due in great part to the support of our Chairman’s Circle members. The revenues of so many LVCC member businesses
were impacted, and as a result, they were unable to pay their annual dues at a time when they most needed support. It is our belief that success or failure is affected by our collective economic prosperity. And while LVCC too experienced the economic effects of the pandemic, which affected its professional staff, from day one of the shelter-in -place order, LVCC continued to operate, pivoting, and leaning in to expand its reach beyond its membership, supporting any business seeking information, access, and resources during this collectively painful economic period of time.
LVCC set up a second website, livermoreupdates.com, which is open to any area business, and published a weekly e-newsletter, The SIP (shelter in place), focused on COVID-19-related information. We
strengthened our relationships with other business organizations and government partners in the effort to influence, obtain and effectively distribute relevant information and resources from official and credible sources.
Today, LVCC continues to meet our core mission as the economy transitions through a recovery from this pandemic. LVCC is no secret – it’s been operating in the Livermore Valley since at least the 1920s and was incorporated in 1937. I invite and welcome anyone interested in learning more about this distinguished and amazing organization to visit www.livermorechamber.org.
Indeed, business is at the table and a part of this community. Recognizing our economic heritage, supporting a responsible economic environment, and planning for a sustainable and vibrant economy for future generations, LVCC is here for the long-run, and we intend to continue our support of business and the greater Livermore Valley community.