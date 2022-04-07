Robin Hill, Livermore
If you have not woken up from the media playbook this last year, now is the time. Our local school district is using the media playbook to trigger your compassion and empathy for our children’s vital educational needs. Do the research yourself and stop reading into their narrative that without your “small parcel tax of $138” we will lose teachers' jobs and science programs in Livermore for our kids. Those things and MORE should be provided given the amount of money that the school district gets from our property taxes alone without this "special" parcel tax. Don’t allow their narrative of “lack of funds” to make you believe they have actually managed the money they receive properly. We all know that good teachers and educational tools are critical to our children, nobody is stating otherwise. What most folks opposed to Measure A are stating is that the general funds that are given to LVJUSD are not managed properly, and it’s time to address this. The sky-high compensation packages for the top administrators are unacceptable. Kelly Bowers making $435K compensation package (all these benefits are real costs to LVJUSD so don’t listen to their narrative that ONLY $356K is salary). She’s just one of many overpaid admins in our school district. https://transparentcalifornia.com/salaries/school-districts/alameda/livermore-valley-joint-unified/. Livermore is not even ranked in the top schools in Alameda County, but our top admins get paid like they are providing a private university education to our kids. Why do they get paid so much when we are ranked 109 of 458 school districts in California? In Alameda County, LVJUSD is ranked #9 whereas Pleasanton is #1 (superintendent compensation $372K), Dublin #4 (superintendent compensation $266K). See a concern here?
While we enjoy the rise in our property values here in Livermore, that comes with the higher property tax bills. Currently, LVJUSD gets .0706% tax from each homeowner. Look at your own property tax bill from the early 2000’s when this $138 (TEMPORARY) parcel tax first started. Your property’s assessed value has probably doubled since that time, therefore you are also paying almost double the amount to our school district now. LVJUSD is benefiting from the rise in property values in our city through increased funding. We’ve paid our $138 many times over with the increase in property taxes. VOTE NO on MEASURE A, the 4th extension of LVJUSD’s slush fund.