Dr. Deena Kaplanis, Alexandria Izarraraz and John Kupski are all passionate about academic excellence in Livermore schools. While each candidate has a unique background, I believe that, as LVUSD board trustees, they would all be completely committed to that worthy goal! Below are a few things to know about them.
Deena Kaplanis has been in Livermore for 20 years, in business as a chiropractor and now raising children. Dr. Deena is passionate about excellence in our schools, attained by hard work from parents and students alike, and is supported by the community of Livermore. She is endorsed by Livermore-Pleasanton Firefighters Local 1974, Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Deputy Sheriffs Association of Alameda County, Alameda County Sheriff Ahern and so many more! (https://drdeena4lvjusd.com/)
Alexandria Izarraraz has been a Livermore resident since the age of 10 and is now raising her two boys here. She believes strongly that school board trustees should be a voice for parents and children — in the basics of education, such as language skills and mathematics and in parental responsibility and choice in education. (https://alex4lvjusd.com/)
John Kupski is a retired legal businessman. He believes strongly in the basics of education, such as language skills, arithmetic, geography and American civics. One of his passions is to help with the education gaps that were exacerbated COVID.