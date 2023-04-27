Richard Andrews, Livermore
I do volunteer work out at the Livermore VA hospital across from Wente. It is a wonderful campus for our Vets, and the Vets are wonderful people. But I guess it isn’t profitable enough for Uber or Lyft. They have stiffed several Vets in the last few months when I was on duty. They just cancelled after accepting the request for a pickup. The Vet waited out front for some time before Uber finally notified him.Disgraceful. He was very old and disabled.
It may be all about the money, I don’t know. But it seems that billion dollar operations should compensate their drivers extra to make sure that AMERICA’S VETERANS get their just service. If they are so tight that they can’t afford to make a special extra fee to drivers who pick up at the VA, (and yes, it is across from the lucrative golf course/restaurant, but a bit remote) then they should just post on their website that they don’t care if it’s for vets...it just isn’t worth their money.