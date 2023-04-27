Richard Andrews, Livermore

I do volunteer work out at the Livermore VA hospital across from Wente. It is a wonderful campus for our Vets, and the Vets are wonderful people. But I guess it isn’t profitable enough for Uber or Lyft. They have stiffed several Vets in the last few months when I was on duty. They just cancelled after accepting the request for a pickup. The Vet waited out front for some time before Uber finally notified him.Disgraceful. He was very old and disabled.