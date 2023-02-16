Ward Kanowsky, Pleasanton

From the party who brought you bleach as a cure for COVID, we get a Speaker of the House elected after 15 ballots, George Santos, plans to gut Social Security and Medicare, George Santos, a bill to tax working families 30% while letting billionaires avoid paying their fair share, George Santos, committees set up to exact revenge for investigations into the January 6 insurrection, and, still, George Santos.