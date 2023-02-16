Ward Kanowsky, Pleasanton
From the party who brought you bleach as a cure for COVID, we get a Speaker of the House elected after 15 ballots, George Santos, plans to gut Social Security and Medicare, George Santos, a bill to tax working families 30% while letting billionaires avoid paying their fair share, George Santos, committees set up to exact revenge for investigations into the January 6 insurrection, and, still, George Santos.
The same MAGA Republicans who supported the attempted overthrow of our government now control the House of Representatives. Watching President Biden’s state of the union address last week, I was appalled by these MAGA Republicans as they delivered a dangerous spectacle. What also struck me were the moments during the speech when Kevin McCarthy and his MAGA colleagues smirked or rolled their eyes at common sense measures covered by the President that are broadly popular. Capping the cost of insulin, making hearing aids more affordable, taxing billionaires more than teachers and firefighters - these are things that Americans want and voted for in the last three elections. But Republicans apparently think they’re all bad ideas, along with paid family medical leave and affordable childcare, based on their reactions when the President raised each of the issues.
Make no mistake - the agenda of MAGA Republicans is not focused on “we the people.” Their motivation is to hand the wealth created by the hard work of ‘we the people” to billionaires, donors, and corporations, while making it tougher to make ends meet for working people.