Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
Looking at the July 7 Independent, in the page 1 article on East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), it is stated at the end of the second paragraph that, "Those enrolled in the Renewable 100 plan receive 100% California solar and wind energy." I remember seeing similar statements in advertising for EBCE.
How do they do that?
Considering that there is but a single set of electric wires running down most streets, such that every residential electric customer is connected to the same wires, it seems to me that every customer will receive electricity having the same mix of sources as does that person's neighbor. Does EBCE provide a special set of wires to customers of "Renewable 100?"
Or does EBCE provide a magic box at one's meter so that electrons originating from a solar panel, or a windmill are passed on to that customer, while electrons originating at a hydroelectric plant (not a renewable source in California) as well as nuclear or from combustion-fired steam and gas turbine plants are rejected and passed on to one's neighbor? I know of no such magic box; indeed, it would seem to be impossible, since electrons from a plant do not actually pass through the myriad of step-up and step-down transformers between sources and users; only the magnetism created by those electrons passes through those transformers.
So, it seems to me that people enrolled in "Renewable 100" are actually receiving the same mix of electricity as those not so enrolled, assertions that they receive a special blend being questionable at best. It is quite probable that all electric users in Livermore receive exactly the same mix of electricity, regardless of being customers of PG&E versus EBCE.
But then, what do I know? I only have two Engineering degrees and two State Engineering licenses. I would never contradict the advertising copy of someone selling pure renewable power any more than I would contradict someone selling a perpetual motion machine.