Anne and Mel Everton, Pleasanton
Reelect Steve Maher to the Pleasanton USD School Board!
With his diverse background as educator, administrator, advocate, and trustee, we know he is highly qualified to continue on the board. We saw this firsthand when he was Principal Maher for our three children at Alisal Elementary School, through my teaching days at Thomas Hart Middle School where Steve served as its first principal for 10 years, and in his past four years on the board.
Steve knows our students, knows our teachers, knows our families, and knows our neighborhoods. Without a doubt, his integrity and leadership will continue to serve our schools well.
Cast your vote for Steve Maher for Pleasanton USD School Board!