David Ott, Pleasanton
Mainstream Media, Big Tech, FBI and Dems Lie, Cheat and Steal Democracy
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
New Year’s Eve revelers enjoyed ushering in 2023 with a celebration at Livermore’s Shadow Puppet Brewing Company on Saturday, Dec. 31. From top: Mira Diaz, Candice Mcelhaney, Alex Alejandro, David Delgado toast the new year; Stacey and Amber …
Latest News
- Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner marry in secret
- Jamie Lynn Spears battles with self-esteem issues as Britney's sister
- Mainstream Media, Big Tech, FBI and Dems Lie, Cheat and Steal Democracy
- City of Livermore in Sync With Residents Against Cemetery Project
- Independent Missed the Boat
- Wisdom for the New Year
- Superintendent Makes Threats!
- Happy For Progress In Livermore