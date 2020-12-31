Richard Hughes, Livermore
Regarding this whole ‘tragic accident involving Yaneli Morales’ and the response from the City of Livermore:
Yaneli Morales was 26 years old, looking at her cell phone, crossing East Avenue after dark, not ‘looking to the left, looking to the right, looking to the left again,’ and not crossing at a designated crosswalk! LPD did not even cite the driver! I wonder why?!
The facts are the facts! The truth is the truth! Painful as it is, yes? So, how about some advice to the City of Livermore officials, regarding a different approach to this terrible incident:
1) Put out an all points bulletin (APB), through Nextdoor, through mailed brochures, through emails, through TV, through Facebook, and on your City of Livermore website, to all the citizens of Livermore, regarding a more effective and safer for your children parenting strategy.
"If you are a parent, before your child reaches the age of 5, please teach them to look to the left, look to the right, look to the left again, cross only at a designated crosswalk, press the crosswalk button if one is available, do not be looking at your cell phone (!), and only cross when it is absolutely safe."
And then add the following strong suggestion, "Please teach this fundamental concept regarding street safety, to your child, again at age 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, or until they leave home, especially the part about not looking at your cell phone!"
2) By all means, of course, paint the crosswalks on East Avenue in florescent yellow (not just white), add the yellow extra-bright LED flashing lights (which are activated by the crosswalk button) along each and every cross-walk on East Avenue, even add a couple of traffic lights that are activated to go to red when a person wants to cross (for example, at Jensen Avenue) and the crosswalk lights start flashing also, install those solar-powered, extra-bright street lights on each and every available lamp post along East Avenue, think about lowering the speed limit on East Avenue to 25 mph at Jensen Avenue, have more LPD officers watch for speeders on East Avenue, and give out more speeding tickets!
That's a lot of awesome and very effective things that can be done to make East Avenue more safe, rather quickly, yes?