Dave David, Livermore
I can’t believe we are having this fight again with our elected city council.
Eden Housing has pulled the classic “bait and switch” and is proposing housing with even less open space than originally promised. Our elected representatives need to listen to the outpouring of support from our citizens to move the housing across Railroad Avenue. We only have one chance to get this right for the future of our downtown.
Let’s not let the housing developer dictate the way our downtown will look and feel, when there is a perfectly acceptable alternative that is actually better.
Our leaders should take the time to make it work for the good of the entire community.