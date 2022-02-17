Richard Ryon, Livermore
The City of Livermore is at a crossroads. Will it be what the people want, with a vibrant downtown that will appeal to residents and wine-country tourists? Or will it be what the current City Council wants, with massive apartment blocks, little open space, and a cramped hotel with no on-site parking, all with little appeal to anyone -- resident or visitor? Its fate will be decided at the November 2022 election, when the terms of three council members expire, namely Bob Woerner, Trish Munro and Gina Bonanno.
At this time, a very fine candidate has stepped forward to replace Mayor Bob Woerner. He is Mony Nop. He strongly supports relocating the Eden Housing project to a more suitable location, making it possible to have a larger Stockmen’s Park for all to enjoy and to enhance downtown businesses.
We also need public-spirited candidates for Districts 1 and 2. Until recently, council members have rarely been unanimous on any subject because thoughtful people usually have differences of viewpoint, and therefore different political positions. Regardless of their views, they have always been incorruptible, honest citizens. For whatever reason, we now have a Livermore Council that is unanimous in having its way, in opposition to what most citizens want. I therefore urge the letter-writers and readers of this newspaper to consider running for Livermore City Council. If you agree that we need better planning for major projects like downtown development, you have a made-to-order, sure-fire platform to win with! If you feel moved to run on a platform that includes relocating the Eden housing project to a better location, and therefore have a larger park to enjoy with friends and neighbors, please contact me at <dickryon@comcast.net>. I will gladly pass your name on to all the groups that want to have Eden Housing relocated and thank you for your willingness to make Livermore an even better city.