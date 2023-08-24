Tania Panarello, Livermore
Many of us already “Love Livermore” on Facebook and Instagram, but what can we do to make Livermore better? Get involved!
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Tania Panarello, Livermore
Many of us already “Love Livermore” on Facebook and Instagram, but what can we do to make Livermore better? Get involved!
Participate in surveys, creek clean-ups, and other opportunities to give input on road safety or city planning, to help others or our environment. Take part in events, like Stuff the Cruisers, that support our youth in their pursuit of better education. Say or wave hello to others!
What goods and services would you like to keep in our town? Support those local businesses. Anything you feel we are lacking? Speak up! Downtown Livermore could definitely benefit from providing a better variety of activities for teens and families alike. I often refer to Monterey’s Cannery Row as a prime example of mixed-use businesses, like blacklight miniature golf, Mirror Maze, Escape Room, Lazer Challenge. Pinball and video game arcades would be great additions! We need to stop demonizing our youth and create more options for safe space hangouts downtown.
Want other ways to help make Livermore better? Serve on Livermore’s Beautification Committee! Whether or not you serve on the committee, you can still help Livermore to be more beautiful with the addition of more native and drought-friendly plants. Then, nominate yourself -- and any neighbors -- for a Beautification Award! Awards brochures are available throughout Livermore, including all three library branches. You can also submit nominations and before/after pics with nominee’s and your info online by September 15, 2023, to: BeautificationAwards@livermoreca.gov.
There are so many ways you can help to make Livermore better, so get involved, be creative, and most of all, be kind to others. Have a beautiful day!
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Donielle Machi, principal at Joe Michell K-8 School in Livermore, welcomes students to the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 21. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)