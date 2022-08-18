Daryl R. Carlson, Livermore

State of California Attorney General Rob Bonta comes to the aid of the City of Livermore, offering an Amicus opinion on the churlish SDL lawsuit loss appeal, a case prepared by deep-discount ambulance chasers hired by the fictitious crabgrass rooted dot.org of the week, an attempt to stall for years—or thwart entirely—desperately needed Affordable Housing because of grant funding deadlines.  The separate groups with identical memberships assert that they want Affordable Housing but, in their schemes, the Second Coming arrives first.