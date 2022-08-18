Daryl R. Carlson, Livermore
State of California Attorney General Rob Bonta comes to the aid of the City of Livermore, offering an Amicus opinion on the churlish SDL lawsuit loss appeal, a case prepared by deep-discount ambulance chasers hired by the fictitious crabgrass rooted dot.org of the week, an attempt to stall for years—or thwart entirely—desperately needed Affordable Housing because of grant funding deadlines. The separate groups with identical memberships assert that they want Affordable Housing but, in their schemes, the Second Coming arrives first.
A certain Oligarch-Newspaper Mogul filters the news like William Randolph Hearst to whip voters into a froth like a barista making a latte and uses inherited wealth to purchase cash and carry city elective candidates who bend to whims like the tall grass in the morning wind in Sycamore Grove Park. This is hardly small d democracy when an autocrat is really running the show behind the big curtain.
The changes to the Eden plan are shocking and unexpected but the goal is noble and kind. As Katherine Hepburn says to Jane Fonda in “On Golden Pond,” “Life goes on, Chelsea, and you had better get on with it.”