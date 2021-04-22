Ann Giannini, Livermore
Are you aware of the fact that the property between North L Street and North Livermore often referred to as the potential Eden Housing Plan is actually owned by the City of Livermore? So actually, it belongs to you, the people of this city. Therefore, it is ours to decide what we should have. Wouldn’t we all enjoy a park and family-friendly playground for everyone?
We don’t need any more empty store fronts, unused office space or rental property; there is plenty all over town. The merchants would also benefit from the proper use of our park. Do you want the city to be in the real estate business (at) the expense of your rights? Let’s all persist the city to MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION!