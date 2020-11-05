Johnna Thompson, Livermore
Imagine the one-square-mile campus of Lawrence Livermore Laboratory covered in solar panels from East Avenue to Patterson Pass Road and Vasco to Greenville.
Add in Sandia's campus as well, and you still won't have an area as large as that proposed to be covered by the two industrial-scale solar power plants that are proposed to be built on both sides of North Livermore Avenue, north of Interstate 580. In addition to the thousands of solar panels, there will be 10-story high transmission towers and scores of trailer-truck size lithium ion battery stations.
I consider myself an environmentalist and have been since before the first Earth Day in 1970. I'm a strong proponent of renewable energy, but I don't believe we should be covering agricultural land with solar panels. Ideally, we'd have panels on every house, business, warehouse, school, government building, and parking lot in the built-up environment, and any industrial-scale solar facilities would be sited on land that is more appropriate for such uses than the agricultural land of north Livermore.
Alameda County began a study nearly a decade ago to identify land that would be appropriate for solar facilities such as the ones proposed for north Livermore, but the study has not been completed. Contra Costa County and Santa Clara County have completed theirs. At the very least, Alameda County should not be considering approving large-scale solar facilities until it has identified the most appropriate places for them. Instead, there is a push to approve these two north Livermore projects before appropriate sites are even identified. That seems like very poor planning to me.
If you agree that north Livermore agricultural land is not appropriate for industrial-scale solar facilities, and that Alameda County needs to complete its solar siting study before approving any large-scale solar projects, please go to www.savenorthlivermore.com to find out how you can make your thoughts known to county decision-makers.