Greg Scott, Livermore
If your roof were leaking, would you be in denial? Would you just let it leak as if the leak(s) would go away and not manifest with the next rainstorm? Perhaps your corner of the house would not have the effects of the leak(s). Would you thusly care about the other inhabitants in the house? Pots and buckets could be put out to catch the drips and/or rivulets of water. Would you spare your expensive large pots and put too small pots under the leaks? Would you let the water from some leaks just pool in the dwelling? Until what scenario? This metaphor is about how we are dealing with climate disruption.
The climate disruption response in the Build Back Better Act is all but gutted. President Biden and America behind him are to go representing to climate conference COP26 (Conference of the Parties) in Glasgow, Scotland with little to no credibility. Most simply do not care in America.
Elsewhere globally, more and more are affected and do care. The climate disruption results are blatant. When they slam into us, then we will care too. COP26 is on track to be a horrendous failure.
There is the hope of hopes from atomized individuals in a global neoliberal capitalistic market, beholden to maximum profit for the few, that COP26 concludes otherwise. This is a delusion when the top OECD (Organization for Economic and Co-operation and Development) countries are expanding fossil-fuel production and consumption. State-owned companies in fossil-fuel laden nations are also increasing outputs. Great Britain’s Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher use to say, "There is no alternative," to this capitalism. There darn well better be for the sake and fate of humanity vitally dependent on precipitation patterns and temperature bands. Ironically, a "thatcher" would be one who would put on a protective thatch as a covering for a roof.
The elders have betrayed the young. Young Swede, Greta Thunberg, said "How dare you?" at the last Davos, Switzerland World Economic Forum and continued, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."
The leaders of the countries of the greatest radiative-reactive-gas emissions, President Joseph Biden and President Xi Jinping, have little to offer at COP26 other than "empty words." The vision needed is one of a changed world made better and beautiful by cultural imagination that is implemented with the treatment of Earth Mother as sacred, not profane.