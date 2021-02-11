Marcus Libkind, Livermore
I just read that Biden and Democrats are considering $1,400 to $2,800 stimulus payment to single people and married couples earning $50,000 and $100,000 or less to ensure people who have lost their jobs or taken a pay cut still have enough money to buy food, pay rent and get the medical care they need during the pandemic.
This makes no sense. They are advocating paying people who are still working and have had no reduction in income. I have family members in that category. Each will receive $1,400, but their incomes have not been reduced at all. As you can see, I speak based on ethics, not my pocketbook.
I'm not against the $1.9 trillion package other than who the money goes to. No one who still has their job should be receiving a penny. If the government wants to hand out more money to stimulate the economy, it should be given to the poorest people, because they will most likely spend it, unlike many of the people the current proposal includes. Read the statistics, the boom in the stock market is due to many people having more money to save or invest.
With the Democrats’ tenuous hold on Congress, especially the Senate, they are driving people like me away from the party by making unwise economic decisions.