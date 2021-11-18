John Marchand, Livermore
It is always amazing when people claim they “didn’t know” about some meeting or event which has been well communicated through various public channels. Apparently, I hit a nerve with Jim Hutchins and others who were upset with my letter in the Oct. 28 Independent.
Mr. Hutchins, along with several others, host a website that condemns the City’s approved downtown plan. Their efforts and website were prominently featured in an article in the Independent earlier this year. Their site posts misinformation concerning the City’s plans. Among other things, their site falsely claims that there is “no park” in the downtown, despite the fact that the first phase of Stockmen’s Park has been completed. Future phases will include the QUEST Science Center and Livermore Shakespeare’s Black Box Theater. Next to Stockmen’s Park will be Veterans Park which will now be 30% larger than originally proposed and include a children’s playground.
In addition to managing their own website, they are frequent posters on the social media site, Nextdoor, often following multiple “threads” or conversations on the site. Among their comments on Nextdoor, they urged other members of the public to apply for the General Plan Advisory Committee. Several of them actually attended and commented during the city-sponsored visioning Zoom workshop, which occurred BEFORE the interviews of potential members for the committee. Despite the posts from him and his fellow website managers, Hutchins now claims ignorance of the process.
The fact is that Mr. Hutchins and his other web group members discussed information concerning the application process and posted about it on Nextdoor. He also now denies any knowledge of the city and the General Plan Advisory Committee process ever requesting applications for members.
It is clear that since they encouraged others to apply, they definitely knew about the process but did not apply themselves. Criticizing is easy. However, if you don’t like the way things are going, step up and actually volunteer. Or to quote Doug Mann in his Oct. 21, letter, “Stop complaining and start serving.”