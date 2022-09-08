Daryl R. Carlson, Livermore
Angel sent omens—campaign signs flying down on too many Livermore streets—the Latter-Day Moses is coming to free the wage enslaved of Livermore; you know the single parents working two jobs to put sky high priced food and medicine on the table—the kind of people who cannot afford a babysitter to attend numerous Citizen Advisory Meetings.
This Moses frees them from the literally Promised Land—shovel-ready purchased property, Affordable Housing with completed, funded plans. Nop, with a big stick parting the cars on the Red Sea that is Railroad Av, brings them to the desert Unpromised Land, no readily available acreage, no millions for purchase or construction, no environmental studies, no building plan expect for one presented by the city’s wannabe puppeteer and pals who reside in architect-designed custom housing.
Citizen Nop, since you have indicated a willingness to cow to Livermore’s insufferable power-addicted elites by putting the bums rush on the Eden project, it would be beneficial to see your concrete plans including specifics for the alleged Park before we are allowed to vote. What steps will you take to alleviate the pain of the City’s economically hard pressed while years go by? Where will the mythical millions come from to pay for land purchase, construction, legal fees and judgments against the city for dishonoring signed contracts? What tax increases will you support and what city services will have to be curtailed or eliminated?