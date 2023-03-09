Tania Panarello, Livermore
I just want to thank all the runners and their family and friends, farmers market and race vendors, local businesses, race organizers, sponsors and volunteers, police and security detail, course marshals, Livermore residents and visitors — and anyone else I might be forgetting. Thank you all so much for showing up and making this year’s Livermore Valley Half an exciting weekend event! It does take a village to pull off these events; I never want to take that fact for granted.