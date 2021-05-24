Jay Davis, Livermore
I want to thank the Independent for publishing the remarkable letter from Marc Palajac.
I have never met him; I surely wish I had. In a superbly researched and fact-filled letter, he has managed to expose and demolish the wishful thinking and persistent delusion of those expecting a magical park to appear on the old Lucky Site. We all would love a large and beautiful park. We all would love to have gracious, low-cost housing and parking on a different site.
Unfortunately, those wishes conflict with the reality of the conditions that made possible the acquisition of the Lucky Site. The Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy cannot deliver those, nor can the city under the current restraints.
Those wishing a fairyland park can petition the city to terminate the contract with Eden, taking the associated legal and financial consequences, and then they can support a bond measure to repay the money used to purchase the site. That done, the city would presumably use operating funds or acquire by bond issue other resources for park construction, leaving provision of housing and parking elsewhere to the marketplace.
There is no free lunch in this matter. The Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy have inadequate management and financial resources.
The Independent would do the Livermore community a real service by reprinting Mr. Palajac’s letter in boldface in a prominent box on its first page. That would clarify the reality of the situation downtown and the options going forward.