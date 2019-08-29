Citizens for a Livermore Central Park has received this information from Barry Fadem, Initiative attorney of Fadem & Associates, who authorized the following statement:
"Even though the City Council has placed the Central Park Plan initiative on the November 5, 2020 ballot, California Elections Code section 1405 gives the City Council the legal authority to move it to the March 3, 2020 statewide primary ballot. They could do so between November 21 and December 6 (88 to 103 days from the March 3, 2020 ballot). The City Council has the authority to do so because Section 1405 says they can call EITHER a special election OR put it on the next regularly scheduled election ballot. There is nothing in the language of Section 1405 that would prohibit the City Council from moving the election on the Central Park Plan from November 5, 2020 to March 3, 2020 at the appropriate time provided for in Section 1405. Because there is a statewide election on March 3, 2020, there would be no additional cost to the City for placing the initiative on the March 3, 2020 ballot as compared to the November 5, 2020 ballot."