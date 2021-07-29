Larry H. Thompson, Livermore
I am prompted to write because of John Marchand’s July 22 letter, which begins by justifying the process by which the Eden Housing Development was approved. Regardless of the length and details of its previous path, the plan for these monolithic apartment buildings is poor, as numerous letters have complained. Many Livermore residents, including me, feel that this development will have a negative impact on Livermore’s downtown and will become a missed historical opportunity to enhance our downtown. Our objections are simple: the oversized residential buildings are incompatible with expansive greenery and a park-like atmosphere. Preservation of open spaces has been an iconic theme in Livermore during the last 50 years and sets us apart from hideous communities like Dublin.
It has been proposed that certain residents negotiate with the city council to forestall a lawsuit filed to stop the Eden development. Marchand continues by indicating all the people he deems unqualified to speak with the city council to achieve a better downtown plan. Although I don’t know the people he has in mind, many of them deserve our praise and trust for dogged determination in challenging the council’s inopportune decisions. What is wrong with having some bold, creative minds step up and promote an aesthetic finish for our city center? Since I have not been actively involved in these issues, I would appreciate having others who are more knowledgeable speak on behalf of those of us who have real concerns about the downtown area. Specifically, I would be happy for Save Livermore Downtown to speak for me. It’s clear that Marchand does not.