Sarah Palmer, Ph.D., Zone 7 Water Agency Board President, Livermore
I have now listened to both candidates for Livermore Mayor and am giving my full endorsement to John Marchand. Why? Because we are at a point where we cannot afford for someone to “come up to speed”. The new mayor will have to hit the ground running. He will need to know how city government works and how to face the many challenges we have ahead. John has been on planning committees, has served on the City Council, has been Vice Mayor, Interim Mayor and finally Mayor. Experience counts. Other mayors in our neighboring cities are highly qualified for the job. We need a mayor that can stand with them on an equal footing. We need someone who (and this is important folks) can stand up to and face special interest groups who may not have the real needs of our city at heart. We need John Marchand, a strong and seasoned leader. Please vote for John Marchand, our next Livermore Mayor.