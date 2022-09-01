Alan Burnham, Livermore
I know all the candidates for mayor and city council. They are all good people who want the best for Livermore. Unfortunately, Nop, Wahrer, and Barrientos on the SLD slate don’t understand the near impossibility of moving Eden Housing without incurring tens of millions of costs and subjecting the City to lawsuits by Eden Housing and other affordable housing entities. The City cannot unilaterally break its contract with Eden. It could pay damages and provide alternative land acceptable to Eden, but that would be very expensive even if the courts allowed it. SLD says moving the housing north of Railroad Avenue would cost $10.6 million to buy the land and relocate the businesses, but that is low by a factor of two. I’ve talked to their appraiser. They considered only the bare land and not the value of the buildings or the cost of removing them. I own one of those properties. Relocating just my tenants would cost more than SLD’S total relocation budget. Leases up to 10-years would have to be purchased. Where would the hotel parking be relocated, and at what cost? Building the larger park would cost another $5 million. That increases the incremental cost of the park to $25-30 million even before damages due to Eden. The full ante is closer to $50 million. And who will pay for park maintenance—LARPD doesn’t want it. SLD claims they can build more housing on the other side of Railroad, but at what construction cost? Will their plan compete successfully for county and state grants? Moving Eden Housing a block north is an impractical pipe dream. The SLD slate either doesn’t understand that or is simply willing to mislead voters. That disqualifies them as viable candidates. Vote for Marchand, Branning, and Chiong.