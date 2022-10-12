Philomena Rambo, Livermore

I am voting for John Marchand for Livermore’s next mayor because he is the most qualified person to lead our city forward. As a lifelong educator, I have learned firsthand that the best way to learn is by doing. John has been doing the work of listening and leading for over 20 years. He knows what it takes, and he has what it takes to work collaboratively with our city government, regional governments, and State and Federal governments to improve life here in Livermore. He knows what businesses and schools and individuals need because he has worked with us all for years, and we can trust that his experience has sharpened his tools for leadership.