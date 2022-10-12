Philomena Rambo, Livermore
I am voting for John Marchand for Livermore’s next mayor because he is the most qualified person to lead our city forward. As a lifelong educator, I have learned firsthand that the best way to learn is by doing. John has been doing the work of listening and leading for over 20 years. He knows what it takes, and he has what it takes to work collaboratively with our city government, regional governments, and State and Federal governments to improve life here in Livermore. He knows what businesses and schools and individuals need because he has worked with us all for years, and we can trust that his experience has sharpened his tools for leadership.
John Marchand began serving our community as a Zone 7 Water Agency Board Director - highly qualified for that elected position because of his career as a water chemist. For fifteen years, he served and led Zone 7 to be recognized as one of the top ten water utilities in our nation.
Before he made the decision to run for City government, John had successfully served Livermore as a member of the City’s General Plan Advisory Committee and founding member of Livermore’s Commission for the Arts. He was elected, first, to the City Council, where he served our community for 6 years. He served 4 terms as Vice Mayor before being elected as Livermore’s Mayor in 2011.
John has been a founding member of nonprofits, including Innovation Tri-Valley and the i-GATE Innovation Hub, and he has served on boards including QUEST Science Center, the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, and the Marine Science Institute. Those experiences add to his list of qualifications to serve our community - but they do not define his qualifications to be mayor.
A vote for John Marchand is a vote for proven leadership in Livermore City government, for believing that someone who has learned by doing is the best person for the job ahead. John’s experiences as our city’s leader have already improved our quality of life. He listens to all of Livermore and knows how to implement plans for progress. Under John Marchand’s leadership, Livermore has become the community we love. He will keep Livermore moving forward. Please join me in voting for John Marchand for Mayor.