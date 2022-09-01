Kathleen Streeter, Livermore
Clark and I moved to Livermore in 1964. We love living here. It is a beautiful community with a caring population, and John Marchand is an intelligent and caring and participating part of what makes this community special.
I am a former bank manager, Rotary president and asst. Rotary district governor, and a former chamber of commerce president so I feel some confidence in my judgment when it comes to assessing leadership.
I have known John Marchand for years and I have observed his love for Livermore demonstrated in countless ways in both his daily life and community service. He has a proven history of wise and caring leadership. I am delighted that he is willing to take on the work of leading our city again. I will gladly vote for him for Mayor, and I hope you will too.