Lisa Tromovitch, Livermore
Livermore is a great place to live. We’ve had a truly great City Council and City staff for the last several years helping to keep our city on-track financially and maintaining the infrastructure that makes it vibrant. And it has not been easy. We can see our downtown and greater community coming through the pandemic better than many nearby. Events are happening, people are bustling about. We are in the top 10% of parks per capita in California. The desirability is evident in the housing market as people know that we’ve got it together! John Marchand has been a part of our success for several years.
John Marchand has served on the Council and as our mayor during good times and tough times. He was with the waterboard and understands how a community, a city, a region functions. He has demonstrated his ability to collaborate, listen to and work with citizens to achieve our community goals, and knows that regional approaches to big problems are the ones likely to succeed. His opponent has no experience on council, on planning commission, or with creating regional collaborations to solve City problems.
Being mayor isn’t just politics, it’s a real job that requires knowledge and skill. Anyone who has run even a small business knows how hard it is. A City is a big business, with all the personnel, legal and fiscal issues, and a budget of over $125M. We deserve someone with proven skills and experience to guide Livermore forward. We’ve done a lot of good work since the early 2000s when I moved to the TriValley. Let’s keep up the good work and be smart about how we choose our leadership. I wouldn’t hire an inexperienced person to lead my business. I’m voting for John Marchard and hope readers will respect the real job that being Mayor is and consider the experience necessary to get the job done.