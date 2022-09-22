Lisa Tromovitch, Livermore 

Livermore is a great place to live. We’ve had a truly great City Council and City staff for the last several years helping to keep our city on-track financially and maintaining the infrastructure that makes it vibrant. And it has not been easy. We can see our downtown and greater community coming through the pandemic better than many nearby. Events are happening, people are bustling about. We are in the top 10% of parks per capita in California. The desirability is evident in the housing market as people know that we’ve got it together! John Marchand has been a part of our success for several years.