Richard Andrews, Livermore

In the medieval days of castles and walled cities, the gates were most often attacked by invaders. The Petard, a high explosive on the end of a long stick, was often used to blow up the gate and allow the enemy in.  Because of uncertainties and error, sometimes the Petard exploded early, killing or maiming the carrier.  So, the phrase “Hoisted on his own Petard” was used to deride the Petardist. And it’s now applied to a person who creates his own problem.