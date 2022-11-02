Richard Andrews, Livermore
In the medieval days of castles and walled cities, the gates were most often attacked by invaders. The Petard, a high explosive on the end of a long stick, was often used to blow up the gate and allow the enemy in. Because of uncertainties and error, sometimes the Petard exploded early, killing or maiming the carrier. So, the phrase “Hoisted on his own Petard” was used to deride the Petardist. And it’s now applied to a person who creates his own problem.
Well, John Marchand has done his own “Hoisting”. He claimed in a lengthy apologia, which the Independent published in totality, that he was clean and never took anything that could be construed as a Conflict of Interest. I guess when your campaign is accepting thousands from airport execs and developers, $650 is pocket change and not a conflict. Most of us would disagree. Eden Housing employees gave his campaign $650. And contractors in city projects donated late. While I am not surprised it happened, as I do not trust the man, I am very disappointed that he is permitted to even run. He and his minions really need to be examined.