Being a mayor or a city council member doesn’t necessarily require past experience or a background in local government. Experience is gained over time. Laws and procedures can be learned. However, it does require a certain temperament. Public officials must be able to treat people with dignity and respect regardless of their views.
Unfortunately, recent years have shown that John Marchand lacks the temperament required for the job, despite his experience. I frequently attended Council meetings in 2018 and 2019 when Marchand was mayor. He would wait until after the end of the open forum, and then used his platform to make disparaging comments about the organized opposition to the City’s downtown plan. There was no opportunity to rebut his comments. He also contributed to a contentious environment by allowing speakers who were on his side to launch personal attacks.
It goes beyond the meetings. He has carried on with his antagonism on social media. His open hostility is unbefitting for a public official. Elected officials must expect opposition to arise on occasion, sometimes very intense opposition. A true leader rises to the occasion and does not let their emotions get the best of them. It is their responsibility to maintain the dignity of their office and show respect for the public, as difficult as that might be. This did not happen before, and we must assume it will resume if Marchand is elected again.
I know that John Marchand has many good qualities, but fueling rancor and bullying are not among them. This is why I am supporting Mony Nop for mayor. I have met Mony and was impressed with his energy, intelligence, sincerity, willingness to listen, fresh ideas, and his love for Livermore. As a realtor and active participant in numerous organizations and committees, he knows how to work with people to accomplish mutually satisfying solutions. I think he is the right candidate to heal the divisions in our community and find a way forward past our differences.