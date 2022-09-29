Lisa Tromovitch, Livermore
Livermore is a great place to live. We’ve had a truly great City Council and city staff for the last several years helping to keep our city on-track financially and maintaining the infrastructure that makes it vibrant. And it has not been easy. John Marchand has been a part of that success.
Marchand has served on council and as our mayor during good times and tough times. He has demonstrated his ability to collaborate, listen to and work with citizens to achieve our community goals and knows that regional approaches to big problems are the ones likely to succeed. His opponent has no experience on the City Council he hopes to lead or with creating regional collaborations to solve city problems.
Being mayor isn’t just politics, it’s a real job that requires knowledge and skill. Anyone who has run even a small business knows how hard that is. A city is a big business, with all the personnel, legal and fiscal issues, and a budget of over $125 million. We deserve a mayor with proven skills and experience to guide Livermore forward.
We’ve done a lot of good work since the early 2000s when I moved to the Tri-Valley. Let’s keep up the good work and be smart about how we chose our leadership. I wouldn’t hire an inexperienced person to lead my business.
I’m voting for John Marchand and hope readers will respect the real job that being mayor is and consider the experience necessary to get the job done.