Richard Andrews, Livermore 

There is “something rotten in Denmark” as the saying goes.  John Marchand’s very close attachment to Rivinius Skycam and Attitude Aviation, along with their employees whose “personal contributions” I question, just does not look right.  Add in the Rivinius move to the head of the line for these profitable airport leases for hard-to-get hangers, and it all begins to look more and more improper. 