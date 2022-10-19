Richard Andrews, Livermore
There is “something rotten in Denmark” as the saying goes. John Marchand’s very close attachment to Rivinius Skycam and Attitude Aviation, along with their employees whose “personal contributions” I question, just does not look right. Add in the Rivinius move to the head of the line for these profitable airport leases for hard-to-get hangers, and it all begins to look more and more improper.
When you finish reading his close association with his airport friends, take a look at Developers and Trade Unions who have benefited from his largess. You’ll see he claims to listen to the citizens, but only hears what moneyed people want. Reject him and his puppets, Banning & Chiong. We need a council that is for Livermore as a town, and not a cash cow for friends. Vote Nop, Wahrer, Barrientos.
Reject the developers’ and airport millionaires’ puppet and get a mayor who wants to do everything based on what the people want. Mony Nop has shown and demonstrated that commitment to serving Livermore. We also need Carol Wahrer & Ben Barrientos; they will strengthen our Council to represent the citizens and not money interests who currently run the show.
A final thought: John’s “experience” is highly touted. So was Boss Daley’s of Chicago, and Boss Tweed at Tammany Hall in New York. We do NOT need Boss Marchand. Mony can be our Fiorello LaGuardia - the mayor who saved New York from the corruption of Big Money Bosses.