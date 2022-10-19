Robin Groth, Livermore
I have heard a few people tout Marchand’s “experience” as the reason to vote for him. Someone that has been in local government for over 30 years does not always bring good “experience” to the table; they bring their unethical relationships with special interest groups and other BAD HABITS that we have all come to hate about career politicians. On special interest groups, Marchand has recently received campaign donations from two female staffers affiliated with Attitude Aviation, who recently donated nearly $5K each to Marchand’s 2022 political campaign. The city had previously questioned the financial tie between Attitude Aviation, the Shezifi family, and the Airport Commission. John quickly backpaddled and stated he did not know the donations came in and that they would be returned if they were in fact improperly made. Does he really think the community is stupid enough to believe he didn’t know about them? Likewise, in 2018 Legacy At Livermore’s principal Dave Eichler also made a campaign donation to Marchand, which was incorrectly categorized as Legacy Real Estate here in Livermore. Marchand did not correct the error of who it really was until he got caught. There was no mistake here. Marchand voted to allow Legacy to go up to 4 stories at their request in 2018 “to make more money”. Donation tied to a vote? You be the judge.