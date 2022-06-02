Richard Andrews, Livermore
Usually, when an elected body is shown to be irresponsible and unresponsive to its electorate, as our City Council has been, they respond by corrective measures and some sort of mea culpa. But I guess the Grand Puppeteer Marchand has more pull with his marionettes than do we citizens. A week ago Tuesday, they instituted an action with all the honesty of Jan 6, minus the guns and violence. Agenda item 6.3.
Through this reprehensible and questionable legal maneuver, they want to tie the hands of the next Council – an unprecedented move. I see the hands of former Mayor and candidate Marchand all over this, just like the black draped mausoleum he gave us at 1st & L. If he ever gets back in office, I would anticipate we'll see more of this type of action. BTW: His opponent Mony Nop has none of this nefarious baggage.
Loaning $7.8 million of City funds to a company whose very actions are under serious litigation on the project is nonsense. And why is it OUR money, and not a loan institution? Another unanswered question.
To transfer Eden the property while under litigation is insane. Toss in the $500,000 that Giappetto and Co. loaned them earlier, and you have an $8.3 million debacle. These marionettes have to get back in their clown car and exit the ring. And their puppeteer need not bother to enter. They have ignored the citizens, who called out to stop this arrogant usurpation of authority. Yes! We want the housing, but not this "deal" or the current location. The Council vote? Ha! As democratic a vote as one would expect from the Russian Duma. Shameless.