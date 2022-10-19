On May 31, 2018, John Marchand held a reelection campaign kickoff at a hanger owned by Attitude Aviation. The event hosted around 200 people while offering appetizers, local beer and wine, and featured a DJ. All donations to and expenditures by a campaign are required by law to be disclosed by candidates in their filings with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC). But Marchand’s filings don’t. For the kickoff event, his forms list only three donations or expenses: supplies purchased by his campaign manager and reimbursed ($1800.00), additional supplies purchased and treated as a campaign donation by his campaign manager ($1372.56), and beverages from Shadow Puppets ($180.00). The donation of the hanger usage (which rents for $1000+), the DJ, the beer and wine for 200 people (more than $180 worth), on-site catering, and donated pizzas, are all undisclosed. In last week’s paper, Marchand claimed the hanger value was declared “on page 29 of Form 460 Schedule C, filed on Aug. 1, 2018”, but that line lists “Supplies for Campaign Kickoff Event”, not the hanger use. He has also offered no explanation for the other undeclared amounts.
In June 2018, Marchand oversaw the approval of the $100M+ downtown Legacy Apartment project, then in September 2018, Legacy’s Senior Managing Director, David Eichler, gave $467 to Marchand’s campaign. Marchand’s FPPC filings misidentify Eichler’s job title (called him a real estate agent) and residence (claimed he lived in Livermore when he lives in Piedmont). Marchand blamed the “mistake” on his treasurer and says a FPPC complaint regarding it was “rejected”, but the rejection was because the FPPC says “a campaign contribution is not considered to be a financial interest that may cause a conflict of interest”, even if voters do.
In 2019, Marchand’s Council withheld relevant information from the public during the Garaventa Hills approval to help push the project through. The city then lost a major lawsuit over it, at taxpayer’s expense, setting precedent statewide on what cities cannot do. All because information was withheld.
This year, Marchand’s campaign has received two donations from people employed by Sam Rivinius (owner of Attitude Aviation) totaling almost $10K. Marchand’s response was “The connection to Attitude was undeclared”, even though his filed FPPC forms list one as an employee of Attitude Aviation.
Marchand continually hides and misrepresents information that shows his conflicts of interest. His excuses do not pass the smell test.