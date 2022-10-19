Jim Hutchins, Livermore

On May 31, 2018, John Marchand held a reelection campaign kickoff at a hanger owned by Attitude Aviation. The event hosted around 200 people while offering appetizers, local beer and wine, and featured a DJ. All donations to and expenditures by a campaign are required by law to be disclosed by candidates in their filings with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC). But Marchand’s filings don’t. For the kickoff event, his forms list only three donations or expenses: supplies purchased by his campaign manager and reimbursed ($1800.00), additional supplies purchased and treated as a campaign donation by his campaign manager ($1372.56), and beverages from Shadow Puppets ($180.00). The donation of the hanger usage (which rents for $1000+), the DJ, the beer and wine for 200 people (more than $180 worth), on-site catering, and donated pizzas, are all undisclosed. In last week’s paper, Marchand claimed the hanger value was declared “on page 29 of Form 460 Schedule C, filed on Aug. 1, 2018”, but that line lists “Supplies for Campaign Kickoff Event”, not the hanger use. He has also offered no explanation for the other undeclared amounts.