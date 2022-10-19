Bruce Gach, M.D., Livermore
I enthusiastically support John Marchand for Mayor of Livermore. The mayor is a position which is not just a title. It is an office which definitely requires experience and understanding of how a City operates. Decisions from the Mayor’s office can lead to significant consequences for our community.
The mayor must be responsible to the entire City population and not just to those who supported him for office. John has demonstrated his commitment to the entire community in his previous city council positions.
As a long-term resident of Livermore, I have seen the importance of leaders who have spent years on boards and commissions gaining understanding of the complex workings of city government to prepare themselves for serving on Livermore’s city council.
John has broad support from local and regional leaders who also recognize his abilities to make decisions which will benefit all of Livermore’s citizens.
This is a very important election. Your vote matters. I hope you will join me and vote for John Marchand to be Livermore’s next Mayor.