Well, there is no surprise here. An article in the June 21st edition of the Pleasanton Weekly, described a burglary, occurring around 3:30 a.m. on May 22nd, of the Darcie Kent marijuana shop on Tesla Road – curiously and somewhat inappropriately named the Garden of Eden – and referred to as the Livermore “marijuana dispensary” in the article. The choice of terms to describe the store was likely intended to soften any potentially negative reaction from those adults who oppose the legalization of marijuana, and other recreational drugs, that has clearly demonstrated over the past thirty or forty years another step supporting the conspicuous and ongoing deterioration of American culture. To reinforce that approach in the story, the store was referred to as the “dispensary” throughout the remainder of the article. By the way, the use of dispensary was appropriated by the cannabis world because it originally referred to a location where medicine or medical support was available. To refer to marijuana as medicine is a far cry from the original meaning of the word!
To throw off the issue of having a marijuana shop here in the unincorporated section of Livermore, much attention was aimed at making sure that you know there were assault weapons present in the possession of “about three” of the “approximately nine” burglary suspects. The current national effort by the Left is to highlight the presence and use of “assault weapons” in the commission of crimes of violence. The assault weapon specifically referred to is the AR15, a semi-automatic rifle. While use of a firearm in the commission of a crime is a horrendous event, statistically the actual use of AR15s is far less than pistols and blunt trauma inducing weapons. The ongoing listing of the use or presence of “assault weapons” in news stories is in service of those who would disarm private citizens and leave them completely helpless in the face of government repression.
The products stolen fro\m the “Garden of Eden” included “rosin, cannabutter, powder and more” – whatever that included – although it is unlikely that the burglars were interested in lighters, pipes and other paraphernalia typically associated with the drug culture. Apparently, to avoid drawing too much attention to the marijuana aspect of the story, it was written by making more general statements about “products stolen” to avoid focusing too conspicuously on the products as items related to facilitate drug use.