Owen Brovont, Livermore

Well, there is no surprise here. An article in the June 21st edition of the Pleasanton Weekly, described a burglary, occurring around 3:30 a.m. on May 22nd, of the Darcie Kent marijuana shop on Tesla Road – curiously and somewhat inappropriately named the Garden of Eden – and referred to as the Livermore “marijuana dispensary” in the article. The choice of terms to describe the store was likely intended to soften any potentially negative reaction from those adults who oppose the legalization of marijuana, and other recreational drugs, that has clearly demonstrated over the past thirty or forty years another step supporting the conspicuous and ongoing deterioration of American culture. To reinforce that approach in the story, the store was referred to as the “dispensary” throughout the remainder of the article. By the way, the use of dispensary was appropriated by the cannabis world because it originally referred to a location where medicine or medical support was available. To refer to marijuana as medicine is a far cry from the original meaning of the word!