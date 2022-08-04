Mary Perner, Livermore

77 years ago, this week (1945), the United States detonated two atomic bombs over Japan, executing unthinkable devastation on the people of Hiroshima (August 6) and Nagasaki (August 9). Each bomb held the rough equivalent of 20 kilotons of TNT. It's estimated more than 120,000 people were killed immediately, followed by the slower deaths of tens of thousands from radiation exposure. Nuclear proliferation in the years following Hiroshima and Nagasaki generated great anxiety and high levels of anti-nuclear activism internationally.