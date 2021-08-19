Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
Revelation 13:17 in the Bible says of the mark of the beast, “And that no man might buy or sell save that he had the mark.” And what is a vaccine passport but a type of mark that controls what we can and cannot do.
From the very beginning, the COVID situation was entrusted to political and medical entities. Instead of this virus being treated like any other annual flu, it became a political vehicle to drive lockdowns, masks, distancing, destruction of jobs and businesses, and increased suicides. Mistrust and suspicion have sprung up toward the political and medical entitles that are dictating the COVID rules. Fear has become a huge factor, creating shame and blame over receiving, or not receiving, the passports.
Transparencies about the negative risk of COVID are not easily found. The FDA announced it would add the warning of developing heart inflammation after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on same. Heart inflammation, either myocarditis or pericarditis, had been found in young adults and children after they received the vaccines, which use mRNA technology, according to the Epoch Times, June 29, 2021.
Dr. Robert Malone invented the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology. In an interview with Dr. Mercola on June 6, 2021, Dr. Malone stated grave concerns about the lack of transparency of side effects, censoring of discussion and the lack of informed consent that these bring. He stated that free SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is biologically active contrary to initial assumptions, and causes severe problems. It is responsible for the most severe effects seen in COVID, such as bleeding disorders, blood clots and heart problems.
Herbert Spencer on the State Sanitary Supervision (1851), warned about a similar threat to liberty in 1851 in his book "Social Statics” by what he called “sanitary supervision.”
Are Americans on a march to Marxist Communism via a medically dictatorial mindset? Do we really want to wear a patch or armband like the Jews in Germany or like the children in Russia? Are we willing to accept a “Mark of the beast”? What does this beast look like?