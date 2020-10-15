Talia Petit, Pleasanton
There is no question that we are experiencing strange and frightening times.
School, as we have known it for so long, feels like a distant memory. The future is uncertain, and the fundamental role our schools play in the growth and development of our children is clearer than ever before.
In this moment, we need school board representatives who have the actual knowledge and on the ground experience to make decisions that will protect and serve our community. Mary Jo Carreon is, without a doubt, the candidate who can rise to this challenge.
As a parent and a teacher, Mrs. Carreon has spent her life learning what is best for kids and schools. She understands what it takes to educate, nurture, support, and connect with students and their families. This has been her life’s work, and her positive impact on this community runs deep.