Janet Sears, Pleasanton
Please vote for the candidate with the most current PUSD classroom experience!
MaryJo has firsthand knowledge of what the current distance learning experience is like for our students and teachers. After 33 years in the classroom (winning several teaching awards during that time), she retired just this summer, then within a month, was running for school board and participating in the school reopening task force
This shows how dedicated she is to our students and community. MaryJo has frequently shared her desire for open communication with the community, outlining plans for public input and committee representation on important issues. She's the only candidate I know with a dedicated phone line for your questions (925-750-8225).
MaryJo Carreon will work hard to make PUSD the best it can be for students, parents, and educators.