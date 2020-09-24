Melinda Ballard, Pleasanton
Looking for a school board member to vote for? Ask the candidates when the last time was that they had a conversation with a classroom teacher. How in touch are they with the realities of teaching today? What is their knowledge of the complexity of school funding for public education?
I want a candidate with a clear, positive regard for teaching and teachers. I want someone who’s special interest is every single child in the Pleasanton Unified School District.
Years ago, teachers, administrators, and board members worked in harmony. Pleasanton became a world-class school district during Mary Jo Carreon’s years as a teacher, and I am confident that her influence on the board of trustees will help restore that powerful, positive balance.
MaryJo has lived in Pleasanton for decades. Her kids went through our schools, and she spent her career helping to build PUSD into a destination school district. Now in her retirement years, she wants to use her expertise to give even more to our community. MaryJo will help rebuild those bridges to get back to a strong, wise, mutually respectful relationship. In concert with the other four board members, their decisions will lead our district into a new period of accomplishment.
I support MaryJo for the PUSD Board of Trustees.