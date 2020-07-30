I appreciated your editorial of July 23. I can’t believe how folks continue to be so arrogantly disrespectful of others and society in general by not wearing a mask. COVID-19 doesn’t care about your political views.
However, I disagree with the editorial regarding not fining people. They should be fined if they are not wearing a mask and following the protocols. My friends in England and the Netherlands tell me they didn’t get control of the disease until fines were enforced. I really wish our police did more enforcing and advising folks how limiting the spread of the disease will keep our business community going. I did like that you mentioned the video study, which shows how easily saliva droplets spread while uttering a simple phrase. So, people are being really stupid when they lower their mask to shout if they can’t be heard.