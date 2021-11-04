Alan Marling, Livermore
I commend the school district administrators and teachers for the mask mandate, as it saves American lives and makes school more accessible.
I hear the anger at the mandates expressed by many of my fellow citizens. I am not angry at these people who are speaking from a place of deep concern but at the talking heads that are intentionally deceiving them for personal gain, as well as at the tech companies valuing profits over truth. While I would wish Tri-Valley residents who are against mask and vaccine mandates to reconsider their positions, I recognize the difficulty of overcoming tribal loyalty and the cognitive dissonance of acknowledging you are being exploited.
Because of that difficulty, mask and vaccine mandates are even more important. They provide an out, allowing people to maintain their entrenched beliefs while still doing the right thing for our schoolchildren. I applaud the resolve of teachers and school administrators, and I wish your compensation were equal to your essential role in our society.