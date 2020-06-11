Wow, what a difference a week or so can make. After the protest in downtown Livermore to re-open the local businesses, your mailbox was filled with letters about how unsafe the protesters were by ignoring social distancing and how dumb these people must be. This was played out over and over again by our major news outlets. Fast forward and we have thousands of people in the streets doing the same thing on a massive scale to protest the death of George Floyd.
What happened to George Floyd was wrong and we all should make sure he and his family receive justice. But I am wondering if any of the letter writers who were so concerned about our small protest downtown are now concerned about these massive protests that may have spread the coronavirus in ways we may not know. We cannot have a small protest in our downtown, cannot have folks go to church, bars, or restaurants? But it is OK to protest with thousands in the streets unsafely. Say what? Let's just hope these protests do not unleash a second wave of COVID-19 that we all regret down the road. And to all the folks who were so concerned about the very small protest to return our citizens to work and to save their businesses, be consistent. Seems you like to protest, and or not protest what fits your narrative.