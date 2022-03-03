Gail Myers, Pleasanton
Pleasanton’s efficient effort to create the “next-generation climate action plan” is a very welcomed vision. It’s an extremely positive direction to be heading. The city has an amazing opportunity to utilize resources locally to promote this mission. The property along Bernal Ave. could (and should) be used to provide a highly visible, accessible venue to “model” the actions discussed in this adopted plan. Water efficiency retrofits, sustainable landscaping, and efficient irrigation are all mentioned in the plan. Sustainable gardening, composting, growing native plants, attracting pollinators, providing community garden plots, and so many other practices that support these climate goals could be demonstrated here.
Since 2016, the UC Master Gardening Program of Alameda County (MGAC) has proposed their desire to develop an Educational Garden on that property. Last year the city agreed to allow MGAC approximately 1 ⅓ acres towards this goal. The UC Master Gardener volunteers are anxious to delve into this project with the educated volunteers to give the City of Pleasanton something tangible and effective to prove the city’s intent to make a difference in climate change. Please, Pleasanton City Council, continue to support this incredible opportunity to make our town an exemplary example for demonstrating and educating the public on sustainable practices.