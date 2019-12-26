Back in them misty veils of the past, my high school science teacher (Mr. Nicholas Giacona) briefed the class on the four fundamental forces. He told us that they are sometimes called the Universal force (yes, he emphasized the capital “U”). They are the strong nuclear force, the electromagnetic force, the weak nuclear force, and the gravitational force. The strong nuclear is the strongest force and gravity is the weakest. The electromagnetic force, obviously, is the one that all modern technology is based. Of course, like my fellow students, I basically was asleep in class and forgot most of his lecture.
One of the oldest research areas in mankind’s history (aside from eternal life, perpetual motion, and flying cars), scientists have tried to combine all the forces into one single force. James Maxwell was able to combine the electrical and the magnetic forces into the electromagnetic force. Also, there has been some success in combining the electromagnetic and the weak force into the electroweak force. However, nobody has discovered a way to combine any of the other forces yet.
Many theoretical physicists believe these fundamental forces are related and can be unified into a single force at very high energies on a minuscule scale (the Planck scale). However, particle accelerators cannot produce the enormous energies required to experimentally probe this theory. Devising a common theoretical framework that would explain the relation between the forces in a single theory is perhaps the greatest goal of today's theoretical physicists.
Scientists recently studied a pulsar binary system to propose the existence of a hypothetical fifth fundamental force of nature. There are some effects in the universe that cannot be explained by the original four forces alone. For example, a 2016 experiment in Hungary showed unexpected behavior in the decay of nuclei in the isotype beryllium-8.
One possible source of this phenomena involves the existence of a "fifth force" of nature, which governs the behavior of elementary particles alongside the other four forces. Some scientists suggest this force could work on dark matter, the unseen substance that makes up most of the universe's mass. We can see dark matter’s effects on ordinary matter, but direct detection has eluded scientists and what it’s made of remains unknown.
"If there is a fifth force that acts between dark matter and standard matter, it would not be universal," says Lijing Shao (Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany). "It would therefore produce an apparent difference for the neutron star and the white dwarf in their free fall towards dark matter. Thus, the orbit of the neutron star would be different than what is predicted by the general relativity."
Using 20 years of radio observations of this system, the researchers concluded that if a fifth force does exist, it must have less than 1% of gravity’s strength. (And gravity is already the weakest of the four known forces.) The researchers also discovered that the limits on the density of dark matter at this pulsar system were similar to other tests closer to Earth. In other words, no new data.
Research into the fifth force continues and it can be assumed that its first successful demonstration will garner the discoverer an automatic Nobel Prize. Granted, that its practical application will lag behind the initial discovery, it still is a greatly anticipated event.
(Reference: Thanks to Wikipedia for the technical details.)